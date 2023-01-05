Row over skit during Kerala youth fest inauguration

A skit performed at the inaugural function of the Kerala State School Youth Festival in Kozhikode on Tuesday sparked outrage as it depicted a Muslim character as a terrorist.
Indian Union Muslim League leader and former education minister P K Abdu Rabb said on social media that the skit would create anti-Muslim sentiments among kids who watched it.
A person dressed in Muslim attire was portrayed as a terrorist, and he was held by those in military attire.
The IUML is attempting to politicise the issue against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was present at the inaugural session.
Recently, the CM said at a meeting of Kerala Naduvathul Mujahideen that apprehensions among the minority communities were increasing.
He also accused IUML leaders of attacking the CPM at the Mujahideen meeting and cited that all secular forces should unite to protect minorities from Sangh Parivar forces.
