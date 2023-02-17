Row over using saffron only for temple decorative; Politics has no role in temples festivals: HC

With a directive of the police to temple authorities in Thiruvananthapuram not to use only saffron colour for decoration during the festival, the Kerala High Court has observed that the politics has no role to play in temple festivals.

The authorities of the Major Vellayani Bhadrakali Devi temple close to the city were directed by the police to use decorations of different colours instead of using saffron alone citing chances of law and order issues. The temple authorities moved the High Court against it.

In an order issued the other day, the court said that neither a devotee nor the district administration has the legal right to insist on using a specific colour for decorative materials used in ceremonies.

"A worshipper or a devotee has no legal right to insist that saffron or orange-coloured decorative materials alone are used for festivals in a temple under the management of the Travancore Devaswom Board. Similarly, the district administration or the police cannot insist that only ‘politically neutral’ coloured decorative materials are used for temple festivals. Politics has no role to play in the conduct of daily worship and ceremonies and festivals in temples," the court observed.

The decorations were part of the Kaliyoottu festival, held once in three years, at the temple.

A police aid post set up in the region was also attacked allegedly by BJP-RSS workers the other day.

BJP local leaders alleged that the police were trying to protect the interest of the ruling CPM.