Rs 1-crore sword offered to Lord Balaji of Tirupati

A sword weighing about 5 kg was on Monday offered to Lord Venkateswara at the shrine in Tirumala Hills near here by a devotee from Hyderabad, an official of the temple said.

The devotee, who is a businessman, offered worship to the Lord and presented the sword called 'Suryakataari' that is a combat weapon, said the official. Additional Executive Officer of Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanom A Venkata Dharma Reddy received the sword at the shrine, the official told PTI.

The sword was made with 2 kg of gold and three kg of silver and costs Rs 1 crore, he quoted the devotee as saying.