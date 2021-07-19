Rs 1-crore sword offered to Lord Balaji of Tirupati

Rs 1-crore sword offered to Lord Balaji of Tirupati

The devotee, who is a businessman, offered worship to the Lord and presented the sword called 'Suryakataari' that is a combat weapon

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 19 2021, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 22:09 ist
The sword was made with 2 kg of gold and three kg of silver and costs Rs 1 crore. Credit: PTI Photo

A sword weighing about 5 kg was on Monday offered to Lord Venkateswara at the shrine in Tirumala Hills near here by a devotee from Hyderabad, an official of the temple said.

The devotee, who is a businessman, offered worship to the Lord and presented the sword called 'Suryakataari' that is a combat weapon, said the official. Additional Executive Officer of Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanom A Venkata Dharma Reddy received the sword at the shrine, the official told PTI.

The sword was made with 2 kg of gold and three kg of silver and costs Rs 1 crore, he quoted the devotee as saying.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Tirumala
Lord Venkateswara temple

Related videos

What's Brewing

Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel

Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel

Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in US

Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in US

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

 