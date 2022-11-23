Rs 1K aid to rain affected in TN's Mayiladuthurai

Rs 1,000 aid to families affected by rains in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai

The government order says as many as 99,518 families in Sirkazhi taluk and 62,129 families in Tharangambadi taluk will receive Rs 1,000 each as relief

ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Nov 23 2022, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 21:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Tamil Nadu government has allotted Rs 16 crore for providing Rs 1,000 each to over 1.5 lakh families in two taluks in Mayiladuthurai district in the Cauvery Delta region which were affected due to heavy monsoon rains last week.

The government order says as many as 99,518 families in Sirkazhi taluk and 62,129 families in Tharangambadi taluk will receive Rs 1,000 each as relief. Chief Minister M K Stalin, On Novmeber 14,  during his visit to the affected areas had announced that they will be provided with monetary assistance apart from other measures like rehabilitation.

“The relief amount will be distributed soon,” a government official said. The two taluks were ravaged by monsoon rains in the second and third weeks of November as over 44 cm of rainfall was recorded in just 24 hours in Sirkazhi. 

As many as 4,425 from Mayiladuthurai district were lodged in five camps for several days as they were not able to go back to their houses. 

