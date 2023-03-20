Rs 1,000 for eligible women heads of family from September 15: Tamil Nadu

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu will roll out the much-awaited scheme of providing ‘rightful money’ of Rs 1,000 per month to women heads of “eligible households” from September 15, 2023, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai, implementing a key promise made during the 2021 elections.



Announcing the date for implementation of the scheme aimed at changing the “socio-economic life” of women in the state, Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan allotted Rs 7,000 crore for the programmee in his budget speech.



“I am very happy to announce that Rs 1,000 per month will be provided to women heads of eligible households from the upcoming financial year. Women heads of families who have been affected adversely by the steep increase in cooking gas price by the Union Government and the overall price rise will be greatly benefitted by the scheme,” Thiaga Rajan said.



Contending that September has a “special significance” to the Dravidian movement, Thiaga Rajan said the scheme will be launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin on September 15, 2023. He also noted that the scheme is being launched in the centenary year of late chief minister M Karunanidhi.



“The operational guidelines outlining the eligibility to avail the benefits under this scheme will be evolved and released soon. Rs 7,000 crore has been allotted in the Budget for this scheme which will be a game changer in the socio-economic life of women of the state,” the Finance Minister added.



By announcing the scheme, the DMK government under Stalin will implement a major poll promise. The administration came under severe criticism for not delaying the implementation of the scheme, but Stalin had in February said all poll promises will be fulfilled within a year’s time.



Officials said the government has formulated guidelines to identify the beneficiaries for the scheme after a detailed study of the socio-economic status of people in the state. They added that the government went through records and financial status of individual families to arrive at the beneficiary list which is likely to be announced soon.



In his speech, Rajan also added that the Dravidian Model government led by Stalin has planned and taken many initiatives to promote equality of women, who form half of the population in Tamil Nadu.