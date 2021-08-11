Rs 2 crore and promotion for Hockey star Sreejesh

The Kerala government has announced a reward of Rs 2 crore and a promotion in government service to Indian hockey goal-keeper P R Sreejesh in view of the bronze medal won in the Olympics.
Sreejesh, who is now working in Kerala government's general education department as deputy director, will be promoted as joint director, said Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty.
Various forums in Kerala already announced rewards for Sreejesh, including Rs 1 crore by a NRI businessman. He was given a rousing reception in his home town Kochi on Tuesday.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Chandrayaan-2 device detects H2O molecules on the Moon
Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder
With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty
In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world
Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?
How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?
The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising