Rs 2 crore and promotion for Hockey star Sreejesh

He was given a rousing reception in his home town Kochi on Tuesday

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 11 2021, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 23:25 ist
Star India hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh. Credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

The Kerala government has announced a reward of Rs 2 crore and a promotion in government service to Indian hockey goal-keeper P R Sreejesh in view of the bronze medal won in the Olympics.

Sreejesh, who is now working in Kerala government's general education department as deputy director, will be promoted as joint director, said Kerala general education minister V Sivankutty.

Various forums in Kerala already announced rewards for Sreejesh, including Rs 1 crore by a NRI businessman. He was given a rousing reception in his home town Kochi on Tuesday.

Hockey
Olympics
promotion
Kerala

