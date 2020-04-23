Rs 500 groceries kit open for all: TN govt to HC

Rs 500 groceries kit open for all, no ration card needed: TN govt to HC

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 23 2020, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 23:30 ist
People buy groceries at a temporary market, marked with circles on the floor to maintain social distancing, set up at a bus stand during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on April 9, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

All people, including those not having ration cards, can get the Rs 500 groceries kit being sold through PDS shops in Tamil Nadu in view of the COVID-19 lockdown, the state government informed the Madras High Court on Thursday.

The submission was made in a counter-affidavit before a special bench comprising justices M Sathyanarayanan and M Nirmal Kumar on a PIL seeking a direction to the government for door delivery of the kits.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The kit comprising 19 basic essentials like pulses, oil, tamarind, chillies and spices in fixed quantities can be bought by all public and there was no need for producing ration card or any other identification proof, the counter said.

Advocate A P Suryaprakasam, in his public interest litigation petition, has submitted that not only the poor but even the middle class people were suffering due to the lockdown. Therefore, essential supplies should also be provided to all the needy without insisting on ration card. The government has launched the kits in a bid to ensure there was no shortage of essential commodities during the lockdown. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Madras High Court
Tamil Nadu
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 50-yr-old bacteria drug makes comeback

COVID-19: 50-yr-old bacteria drug makes comeback

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency

Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency

 