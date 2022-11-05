RSS cancels Tamil Nadu route march after restrictions imposed by High Court

Upset with a slew of restrictions imposed by the Madras High Court, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday decided to cancel the route march scheduled for November 6 in 44 locations across Tamil Nadu, saying it can conduct the procession only in public places and not inside a stadium or a ground.

The organisation also said it will appeal against the order passed by justice G K Ilanthiraiyan on Friday in which allowed the RSS to conduct route march in 44 locations and refused permission for the same in 6 locations, including Coimbatore and Kanyakumari – both communally-sensitive districts.



The judge, in his order, asked the RSS to conduct the procession and public meetings in a compound premises such as ground or stadium – the RSS’ route marches generally pass through major roads and streets. He also imposed several other conditions like asking participants not to sing songs or speak ill on any individuals, any caste, and religion, indulge in any act disturbing the sovereignty and integrity of our country, and offend the sentiments of any religious, linguistics, cultural and other groups.

#RSS cancels route march scheduled for November 6 in 44 locations across #TamilNadu after the Madras High Court imposed a slew of conditions including holding the marches inside a stadium or ground. The Sangh will appeal against the order@DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/OopWyvK8VS — Sivapriyan E.T.B | சிவப்பிரியன் ஏ.தி.ப (@sivaetb) November 5, 2022

“The court said the marches should be held inside a ground or stadium. This is unacceptable to us. The route marches are held in public places (even) in Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, and Bengal. Since we are going for an appeal against the order, we won’t be able to conduct the route marches on November 6,” R Vanniyarajan, President, South Zone – RSS, said.



This is not the first time that the RSS’ route march has hit a roadblock in TN – the Sangh had always found it tough to hold marches in the state with the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa refusing permission for years together. The marches resumed after her death in 2016 and were not held in the past few years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources in the RSS said the top leadership is consulting legal experts to file an appeal against the single-bench order. “The route marches are meant to be held on roads and streets and not inside stadiums or grounds. How can we accept such a condition which is against the very nature of our marches? TN is the only place where we struggle to get nod for these processions,” a senior RSS leader told DH.

The RSS’ march assumes significance in the wake of a massive political push by the BJP to make inroads into Tamil Nadu, where it still lacks a solid base.

The RSS had planned to hold route marches in 50 locations across Tamil Nadu on October 2 coinciding with Vijayadashami, 75 years of India’s Independence, and 125th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar. The decision led to a political storm as several alliance partners of the ruling DMK sought permission to hold a communal harmony rally on the same day.

Considering the law and order situation especially following the ban on Popular Front of India, the Tamil Nadu government refused permission for all rallies, including the one by RSS, despite an order by Justice Ilanthiraiyan asking the police to grant permission for the route march in line with established rules.

The RSS filed a contempt petition before the court which fixed November 6 as the date for the procession. However, the state government refused permission in most places for November 6 citing the prevailing situation in the state in the wake of a car blast in Coimbatore on the eve of Deepavali.