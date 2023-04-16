RSS conducts route marches across Tamil Nadu

RSS conducts route marches across Tamil Nadu

The RSS said the route march is a part of its regular training.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 16 2023, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 21:17 ist
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organisation, take part in a route march on the outskirts of Chennai on April 16, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Days after a Supreme Court green flag, the RSS on Sunday took out route marches at 45 locations across Tamil Nadu and the events passed off peacefully amid security, police said.

Union Minister of State L Murugan was among those who participated at the meets held in different parts of the state including Chennai, Madurai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.

Police security was posted at the routes where the RSS volunteers, dressed in their trademark white rolled up sleeves and khaki trousers, took out the march.

The route marches passed off peacefully, police said.

On April 11, the Supreme Court upheld the Madras High Court orders allowing RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) to hold marches in the State and dismissed the appeals of the Tamil Nadu government.

Also Read: Supreme Court clears RSS marches in Tamil Nadu, dismissing govt's pleas against Madras HC order

Meanwhile, the RSS said the route march is a part of its regular training.

"Well-trained Swayamsevaks (volunteers) are members of the organisation. They range from daily wage earners, students to well-placed professionals, factory, office workers. Swayamsevaks working with their various other organisations also take part," the organisation said in a statement.

"Sangh route march is a public exhibition of exemplary discipline by normal citizens and the organisation's training abilities. RSS conducts its route march to instil confidence amongst the general public that Hindu society can walk together in an organised, disciplined and punctual manner," it added.

India News
RSS
Tamil Nadu

