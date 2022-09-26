RSS march on Oct 2: DMK ally moves Madras HC to cancel permission

The chorus against the planned march by RSS in 50 locations in Tamil Nadu on October 2 is growing by the day with allies of the ruling DMK viewing the procession as an “attempt to disturb peace and communal harmony” in the state, amid a massive political push by the BJP to make inroads.

Though the police denied permission for the march, the RSS knocked at the doors of the Madras High Court seeking permission which asked the state government to grant the nod on or before September 28. The RSS has sought permission to hold the march on the occasion of its founding day which falls on Vijayadashami in 50 locations in all major cities and district headquarters in the state.

After the court order asking police to grant permission to the march, the issue has taken a political connotation with alliance partners like Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) accusing the RSS of trying to “spread hatred” in a “peaceful state like Tamil Nadu” on October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan has now moved a division bench of the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the single judge order permitting the RSS march. He also objected to the march being conducted on October 2.

Other parties and outfits have also asked the state government to appeal against the single judge order of the Madras High Court. Sources said the state government will decide its next course of action after the judge releases his detailed order.

In a statement, Thirumavalavan said some “separatist forces” with an ulterior political motive have been trying to split people of Tamil Nadu like in north India on the lines of caste, and religion by instigating violence.

He also announced that cadres of the VCK will take out social harmony marches across the state on October 2 to instill confidence among the people.

The RSS has always found it tough to hold marches in Tamil Nadu with the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa refusing permission for years together. The marches resumed after her death in 2016 and were not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A senior RSS functionary told DH that the October 2 march is being blown out of proportion in Tamil Nadu as it is a routine affair across the state.

“The Sangh conducts such marches across the country every year and we don’t face problems in the form of permission anywhere except Tamil Nadu. We have been forced to approach courts to get permission in Tamil Nadu whereas police don’t make a huge fuss in other states. We feel it is our democratic right to carry out marches,” the functionary said.