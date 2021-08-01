RT-PCR test mandatory for those entering TN from Kerala

RT-PCR test mandatory for those entering Tamil Nadu from Kerala

ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS , Chennai,
  • Aug 01 2021, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 20:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

As Covid-19 cases in Kerala continue to increase exponentially, the Tamil Nadu government has made it mandatory to carry RT-PCR test reports from August 5 for those coming from the neighbouring state.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said those who come by road from Kerala will be asked to show their RT-PCR test report as they enter Tamil Nadu. If those coming do not have RT-PCR reports, they should produce their full vaccination certificate. He said the same will apply to those who come from Kerala via air. 

The minister said the government has taken steps to conduct RT-PCR tests at the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. The step was necessary with Kerala continuing to report an exponential increase in the number of daily positive cases.

The decision by the Tamil Nadu government comes close on the heels of Karnataka making the RT-PCR test mandatory for those coming from Kerala. Subramanian said the state government is in the process of introducing a new technology to process Covid-19 samples at the airport. “We will introduce the system in the next few days which will ensure the reports come in 13 minutes,” he said.

Tamil Nadu
Kerala
RT-PCR
Covid-19
Coronavirus

