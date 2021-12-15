RTC bus falls off bridge in AP's West Godavari district; Nine dead

Nine people died in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district on Wednesday when a state road transport bus they were traveling in fell off a bridge on a stream.

The incident occurred at Jalleru near Jangareddygudem and about 50 passengers were inside the bus at the time of the accident.

Most of the deceased are women who could not come out of the bus that was half submerged-in water, falling on one side. The dead included bus driver Chinna Rao.

Several others were rescued by the locals with the help of boats. The injured were rushed to the area hospital for treatment.

According to the eye-witnesses, the bus plying from Velerupadu to Jangareddygudem had hit the bridge railing and then plunged into the stream full of water below.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock over the bus accident and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the authorities to pay an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased. WG district collector was instructed to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

State transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah said that an inquiry has been ordered to find out the reasons for the mishap that claimed several lives.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: