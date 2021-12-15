9 killed as RTC bus falls into stream in Andhra Pradesh

RTC bus falls off bridge in AP's West Godavari district; Nine dead

The accident occurred in Jalleru in Jangareddygudem mandal, about 55 km from district headquarters Eluru

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Amaravati,
  • Dec 15 2021, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 03:59 ist
Locals evacuate passengers after an APSRTC bus fell into Jalleru rivulet in West Godavari district, Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Around 9 people died and several others were injured in the accident. Credit: PTI Photo

Nine people died in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district on Wednesday when a state road transport bus they were traveling in fell off a bridge on a stream.

The incident occurred at Jalleru near Jangareddygudem and about 50 passengers were inside the bus at the time of the accident.

Most of the deceased are women who could not come out of the bus that was half submerged-in water, falling on one side. The dead included bus driver Chinna Rao.

Several others were rescued by the locals with the help of boats. The injured were rushed to the area hospital for treatment.

According to the eye-witnesses, the bus plying from Velerupadu to Jangareddygudem had hit the bridge railing and then plunged into the stream full of water below.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock over the bus accident and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the authorities to pay an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased. WG district collector was instructed to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

State transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah said that an inquiry has been ordered to find out the reasons for the mishap that claimed several lives.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Andhra Pradesh
Bus accident
West Godavari
Road accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead NYC police

'North Korea kills people for watching K-pop'

'North Korea kills people for watching K-pop'

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

What does B'luru stand to lose? Heritage and memories

Transwoman Saisha Shinde behind Harnaaz Sandhu's gown

Transwoman Saisha Shinde behind Harnaaz Sandhu's gown

In pics | Rakesh Tikait, farmers vacate Ghazipur border

In pics | Rakesh Tikait, farmers vacate Ghazipur border

ASI begins Keeladi archaeological excavation report

ASI begins Keeladi archaeological excavation report

Kolkata Durga puja bags UNESCO heritage tag

Kolkata Durga puja bags UNESCO heritage tag

BMTC slashes AC bus fares, pass prices in Bengaluru

BMTC slashes AC bus fares, pass prices in Bengaluru

 