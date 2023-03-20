Ruckus in Andhra Pradesh Assembly; TDP, YSRCP allege their Dalit MLAs were attacked by rival party legislators

An ugly ruckus broke out in the Andhra Pradesh assembly on Monday morning, with the opposition TDP and ruling YSRCP alleging that their MLAs were manhandled by the other party legislators.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack on his MLAs, terming it as “darkest day in history of Andhra Pradesh Assembly.”

The YSRCP too reacted strongly. Alleging that the TDP members “attacked the Speaker Chair and Dalit MLAs in the House,” YSRCP termed it as “a Black Day for democracy” and sought stringent action against the perpetrators.

The incidents occurred in the ongoing Budget session and following the Andhra Pradesh MLC graduate constituency results on Saturday where the TDP wrested all the three seats, in a big setback for the ruling side.

On Monday morning, the TDP MLAs surrounded the Speaker Tammineni Sitaram's chair demanding the abolition of a controversial order issued by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in January prohibiting public meetings, rallies on highways, municipal and Panchayat roads across the state.

The orders came following back to back stampede incidents at opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu's events at Kandukur and Guntur that has claimed 11 lives in total.

The TDP members were holding placards, raising slogans and even tore some papers and threw them at the podium. The YSRCP members too gathered there and both parties clashed, shoving each other.

Both the TDP and YSRCP claimed that their Dalit members – Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Sudhakar Babu respectively – were attacked by the rival side.

Former CM Naidu, who has been keeping away from the assembly sessions, has alleged that the attack on Swamy was pre-planned and with CM Reddy's encouragement.

“Jagan has spoiled the image of legislative bodies, turning it into Kaurava Sabha. The CM has gone mad with the Legislative Council graduate seat results,” Naidu said in a press release.

Speaking to media, the YSRCP MLAs narrated the sequence of events charging that Speaker T Sitaram “was attacked and Dalit members assaulted by TDP members under the directions of Chandrababu.”

