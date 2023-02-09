Ruckus in Kerala Assembly as Opposition protests over fuel cess

Kerala Assembly proceedings were disrupted on Thursday as Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front scaled up the protest against the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government's Budget proposals to raise various cess and taxes, especially a Rs 2 per litre cess on petrol and diesel.

Opposition MLAs led by Opposition leader V D Satheesan marched to the House from the MLA hostel. As the day's proceedings began with the Question Hour, Opposition MLAs raised placards and banners and shouted slogans against the government. The Opposition alleged that they could not cooperate with the proceedings owing to the government's adamant stand against the demand to reduce the cess and tax hikes.

With Speaker A N Shamseer going ahead with the Question Hour, the Opposition MLAs trooped to the Well of the House and continued to shout slogans lifting banner. Later, the Speaker suspended the Question Hour and rushed through the remaining proceedings of the day and adjourned the House for the day.

The House is scheduled to convene again on February 27, as decided earlier.

Meanwhile, as the Opposition decided to intensify the stir, police enhanced the security for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

An indefinite stir by four Opposition MLAs in front of the Assembly since Monday was withdrawn as the session will resume only on February 27.