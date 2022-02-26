TN students stranded in Ukraine send SOS for evacuation

Running short of essentials, Tamil Nadu students stranded in Ukraine send SOS for early evacuation

Another student requested urgent intervention from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine for their safety in the embattled eastern European nation

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Feb 26 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 15:18 ist
Family and friends of Indian students stuck in Ukraine hold placards, as they demand the Indian Government to evacuate the stranded students, near the Russian embassy in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters File photo

As Russia's offensive against Ukraine continued on Saturday, Indian students hailing from Tamil Nadu made a fervent appeal for their early evacuation, saying they were short on supplies and virtually feared for their lives amidst "repeated sounds of explosions."

A video of Tamil Nadu students holed up in some kind of a facility showed a number of youth cramped with their belongings, making the appeal to the government to ensure their safety and take all steps for their early return home.

"There is no medical equipment, no safety measure... there is no guarantee (for our life). We are struggling without food, water, money and we are unable to withdraw cash from ATM," a woman student was heard saying in the video.

Another student requested urgent intervention from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine for their safety in the embattled eastern European nation.

"We have filled up at least 15 forms but there has been no response so far," he said in an apparent reference to evacuation related procedures. "We are hearing repeated explosions," he added. According to the Tamil Nadu government, an estimated 5,000 students, most of them undergoing professional courses and emigrants from the state are stranded in Ukraine, which is facing a strong military offensive by Russia since Thursday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to operate special Vande Bharat mission flights to evacuate the stranded Tamil Nadu students. He has also announced that the state government will bear all the travel expenses of these individuals pertaining to their return home. 

