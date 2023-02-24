S Abdul Nazeer sworn in as Andhra Governor

Former Supreme Court Justice S Abdul Nazeer was on Friday sworn in as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra administered the oath of office to Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan here.

Blot on democracy: CPI(M) MP slams appointment of S Abdul Nazeer as Andhra Pradesh Governor

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y S Bharati, state ministers, legislators and top officials attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan pays courtesy call on Governor-designate Abdul Nazeer

High Court judges were also present.

Nazeer succeeds Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who has been given charge of Chhattisgarh state.