S P Balasubrahmanyam continues to be critical on ventilator, ECMO support

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who tested positive for Covid-19 on August 5, continues to be critical and is on the ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital where he is receiving treatment said on Wednesday.

74-year-old Balasubrahmanyam, who has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages, was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital here and put on life support on August 13.

“Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to Covid-19 continues to be critical and is on the ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director – Medical Services, MGM Healthcare, said in a statement.

“The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters which are satisfactory at this point of time,” she added.