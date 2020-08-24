S P Balasubrahmanyam still on life support, tests negative for Covid-19

Legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who is receiving treatment at the ICU of a private hospital here after being infected with Covid-19, has tested negative for the virus.

“My father is fine and stable, and his Corona test has come Negative,” publicist Nikil Murukan quoted SPB’s son and producer Charan as saying.

The playback singer is still on ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital said on Saturday.

74-year-old Balasubrahmanyam, who has sung over 40,000 songs in 16 languages, was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital here and put on life support on August 13. He tested positive for Covid-19 on August 5.