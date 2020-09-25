SPB's funeral will have police honours: CM Palaniswami

S P Balasubrahmanyam's funeral will have police honours: CM K Palaniswami

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Sep 25 2020, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 21:44 ist

Renowned singer S P Balasubrahmanyam would be laid to rest with police honours, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Friday.

As a mark of respect to Balasubrahmanyam, who has "earned a perpetual place in the hearts of people" not only from Tamil Nadu but across the country, the singer "would be laid to rest" with honours from the police department, the Chief Minister announced in an official release. The body would be taken to Tamaraipakkam in Thiruvallur district, about 40 km from here. The legendary playback singer died on Friday after fighting Covid-19 at MGM Healthcare here since August 5.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

K Palaniswami
S P Balasubrahmanyam
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

'Da Vinky' who? Mona Lisa artist trends on Twitter

'Da Vinky' who? Mona Lisa artist trends on Twitter

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

 