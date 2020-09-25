S P Balasubrahmanyam's funeral will have police honours: CM K Palaniswami

Renowned singer S P Balasubrahmanyam would be laid to rest with police honours, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Friday.

As a mark of respect to Balasubrahmanyam, who has "earned a perpetual place in the hearts of people" not only from Tamil Nadu but across the country, the singer "would be laid to rest" with honours from the police department, the Chief Minister announced in an official release. The body would be taken to Tamaraipakkam in Thiruvallur district, about 40 km from here. The legendary playback singer died on Friday after fighting Covid-19 at MGM Healthcare here since August 5.