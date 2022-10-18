Sabarimala gets new priests

Jayaraman Namboothiri K of Kannur Malappatam Keezhutril Illam was selected as the new 'melsanthi' (chief priest) of Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple.

Also, Hariharan Namboothiri of Indamturuthi 'mana' at Vaikom in Kottayam district was selected as the chief priest of Malikappuram Temple on Sabarimala premises.

The selections were conducted through a draw of lots from among those cleared through screening. The term of the chief priests will be for one year from the pilgrimage season beginning in November.

Preparations for the pilgrimage beginning from November 16 have already begun.