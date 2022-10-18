Sabarimala gets new priests

Sabarimala gets new priests

The term of the chief priests will be for one year from the pilgrimage season beginning in November

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 18 2022, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 14:11 ist

Jayaraman Namboothiri K of Kannur Malappatam Keezhutril Illam was selected as the new 'melsanthi' (chief priest) of Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple.

Also, Hariharan Namboothiri of Indamturuthi 'mana' at Vaikom in Kottayam district was selected as the chief priest of Malikappuram Temple on Sabarimala premises.

The selections were conducted through a draw of lots from among those cleared through screening. The term of the chief priests will be for one year from the pilgrimage season beginning in November.

Preparations for the pilgrimage beginning from November 16 have already begun.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sabarimala
Priests
Kerala
India News

What's Brewing

Pothole accident: Bengaluru woman succumbs to injuries

Pothole accident: Bengaluru woman succumbs to injuries

D Y Chandrachud: Illustrious career & landmark verdicts

D Y Chandrachud: Illustrious career & landmark verdicts

DH Toon | Incessant hunger for a healthy life

DH Toon | Incessant hunger for a healthy life

Mohammed Shami shares tricks of trade with Afridi

Mohammed Shami shares tricks of trade with Afridi

 