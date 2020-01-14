Sabarimala Makaravilakku on Wednesday

The Makaravilakku festival of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala will be held on Wednesday.

Thousands of pilgrims from different states thronged the temple and were taking vantage points from Tuesday onward to witness the Malakaravilakku, a lamp lit on the forest areas at Ponnambalamedu on the mountain surrounding the hill shrine.

Makarajyothi (star) will also appear on the sky at that time.

According to Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the temple, the Makaravilakku will be at 6.45 pm.

By 6.30 pm, the idol of presiding deity Lord Ayyappa would be adorned with the 'Thiruvabharanam' (sacred ornaments) being brought from Pandalam Palace, where Ayyappa was believed to have lived earlier.

The police are maintaining high vigil at Sabarimala owing to recent intelligence reports regarding chances by miscreants creating trouble.

Elaborate crowd management steps were also being put in place at the temple, Pamba and vantage points like Pulmedu where a stampede occurred several years ago.