Sabarimala mandates negative RT-PCR test for pilgrims from December 26

In view of the increase in number of Covid-19 cases at Sabarimala, as part of the ongoing pilgrimage of the Ayyappa temple, pilgrims to the temple after the ongoing Mandala Pooja season on December 26 will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test result, conducted 24 hours prior to reaching Nilakkal base camp.

So far, only Antigen test was being insisted upon. However, there were concerns over the accuracy of the negative test results delivered by Antigen test.

As many as 299 persons, including 245 staff, 51 pilgrims and three others, have tested positive for Covid-19 so far since the pilgrimage began on November 16. Various organisations, including the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association, had raised concerns over the increase in cases.

According to the fresh advisory on Sabarimala issued by the state health department, as the number of Covid-19 cases at Sabarimala were increasing even after all were tested, it became necessary to conduct RT-PCR technology based test for all pilgrims and officials. Covid-negative result of RT-PCR or RtLamp or Express NAT tests conducted at NABL-accredited ICMR approved laboratories 24 hours prior to reaching the base camp would be required.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that 31 per cent increase in number of Covid patients was reported in Pathanamthitta district where the Ayyappa temple is situated and 11 per cent increase was reported in nearby Kottayam, through which most pilgrims travel to Sabarimala. The state was also under concerns of further surge due to the flouting of Covid-19 norms during local body electioneering in the state. Hence, the people should strictly adhere to the Covid-19 norms.

The daily number of pilgrims allowed at Sabarimala was initially fixed at 1,000 for weekdays and 2,000 for weekends. It was later increased to 2,000 and 3,000 respectively considering the plea of the Travancore Devaswom Board that manages temple, citing the steep fall in revenue from the temple. Various Hindu outfits had raised objection against it citing that in case Covid-19 spreads among temple priests, it may affect the routine rituals also.