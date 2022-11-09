Sabarimala pilgrimage only through virtual queue

Pilgrims will be allowed at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala only through the virtual queue system during the two-month-long pilgrimage beginning on November 16.

Travancore Devaswom Board president K Anandagopan said that up to 1.2 lakh pilgrims would visit the temple daily. Already, around 35,000 pilgrims have booked the darshan. Spot booking facilities have been set up at 13 places across the state. The Nilackal base camp alone has ten spot booking centres.

Anandagopan said that the virtual queue system would ensure a smooth flow of pilgrims.

During the last two years, restrictions were imposed on the number of pilgrims due to Covid-19.