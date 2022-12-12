Sabarimala pilgrims to be limited to 90,000 daily; 1.2 lakh booked for darshan on Monday

Kerala on Monday decided to limit the number of pilgrims at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to 90,000 daily as the heavy rush of pilgrims in recent days made crowd control difficult.

A high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also decided to monitor the situation on a weekly basis and make necessary arrangements. A record 1.19 lakh pilgrims booked on the virtual queue system on Monday for darshan. Till 11 am, around 39,000 pilgrims had darshan.

While up to 1.2 lakh people can book in the virtual queue system being maintained by the Travancore Devaswom Board, the police were of the stand that only around 85,000 pilgrims could be handled during the day.

According to sources, only 65-80 pilgrims could climb the 18 holy steps per minute. Hence, it would not be practical to allow more than 85,000 to 90,000 pilgrims a day. More police officials experienced in crowd control and helping pilgrims climb the holy steps are also being deployed.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court is holding a sitting on Monday to review crowd management. The court held a special sitting on Sunday and asked temple authorities if it was possible to extend the opening hours of the temple by another hour.

Authorities already decided to extend the closing of the temple at night by 30 minutes in case of heavy rush.