Sabarimala reopens for devotees after six months

The Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala has resumed darshan for pilgrims as the temple opened for monthly pooja on Friday evening.

Pilgrims have already reached the base camp and after conducting Covid-19 tests, only those testing negative would be allowed to trek from early hours of Saturday. Pilgrims from other states would have to produce a Covid-19 test done 48 hours ahead of reaching Sabarimala. Pilgrims would also have to produce fitness certificates.

In order to ensure social distancing, only 250 pilgrims would be allowed every day till the temple closes on October 21. During the annual pilgrimage season from next month only 1,000 devotees would be allowed daily.

All type of offerings by devotees have been restricted to avert chances of infection spreading to priests. Devotees would not be also allowed to halt at the temple premises.

Selection of the new 'Melsanthi' (head priest) for the temple for one year beginning from November would be held on Saturday. Owing to the Covid-19 scenario, the number of applicants for 'Melsanthi' was comparatively low this year.

Though entry of pilgrims to the temple was banned since March, regular monthly poojas were being held. Though the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the temple earlier planned to allow devotees to the temple in June, the temple tantri (head priest) objected to it and hence the plan was dropped. There was a revenue loss of around Rs 150 core owing to the ban on pilgraims for the last six months.