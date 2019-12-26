Sabarimala temple revenue crosses Rs 156 crore in 2019

With the initial phase of the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season coming to an end by Friday, the revenue at the temple touched Rs 156.6 crore.

N Vasu, president of Travancore Devaswaom Board that manages the temple, said that compared to the corresponding period of last pilgrimage season revenue of the temple increased by Rs 50 crore. However, compared to 2017 pilgrimage season, this year's revenue is less by Rs 7 crore.

During the last year, there was a sharp decline in the pilgrims to Sabarimala as well as the revenue owing to the stir against the entry of women in the 10-50 age group to the temple.

The temple, which was opened for the pilgrimage on November 16, will close after the Mandala pooja festival on Friday and will reopen on Monday for the Makaravilakku festival. The Makaravilakku is on January 15 and the pilgrimage season will end by January 20.