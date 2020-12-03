Sabarimala temple sees an increase in Covid-19 cases

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases being reported at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple during the ongoing pilgrimage season is only increasing and has reached 91 by Thursday, and the health authorities are closely reviewing the situation.

According to a Health Department official, so far no major clusters have been found in the Covid-19 tests conducted among pilgrims and temple staffs. In case of any major cluster formation, stringent restrictions might be required.

While a section of outfits including the Hindu Aikya Vedi had raised concerns that in case the temple priests get infected it may even affect the routine rituals, health authorities said that utmost care is being taken to avoid the priests getting infected.

Though the daily number of pilgrims on weekdays and weekends were initially fixed at 1000 and 2,000, it has now been increased to 2,000 and 3,000 respectively, considering the plea of the Travancore Devaswom Board that manages temple citing the steep fall in revenue from the temple.