Sabarimala temple to open for 2-month-long pilgrimage on November 16

A day ahead of commencement of two-month long pilgrimage season, the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in Kerala will open on Wednesday.

Taking over of the new chief priests (‘Melsanthi’), Jayaraman Namboothiri of Ayyappa temple and Hariharan Namboothiri of Malikappuram temple on Sabarimala premises, will be the major rituals of the day.

The sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened at 5 pm on November 16 in the presence of chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru

Pilgrims will be allowed only through the virtual queue system. Up to 1.2 lakh pilgrims can visit the temple daily.

After two years of Covid-19 restrictions, a heavy rush is expected in Sabarimala and around 13,000 police personnel have been deployed to manage the crowd.

The temple will close on Decmeber 27 after mandala pooja and reopen on December 30 for Makaravilakku, which is on January 14.

(With PTI inputs.)