Sabarimala to open from October; pilgrims from other states to need two Covid-negative certificates

Pilgrims not infected with Covid-19 will be allowed at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala on a limited basis from next month.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who held a meeting over this on Monday said that there would be a restriction on the number of pilgrims from different states.

Pilgrims from other states have to come with a Covid-negative certificate and a test will be held in Kerala too. They will be allowed only through the existing virtual queue booking system.

Most devotees used to be from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamilnadu and Puducherry. Kerala ministers and officials would initiate a discussion with these states to impose restrictions on pilgrims. A five-member committee led by chief secretary Vishwas Mehta will prepare the modalities, said the Chief Minister.

N Vasu, president of Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the temple, said that pilgrims will be allowed from October 16 when the temple opens for week long monthly pooja and during the two month long pilgrimage beginning from November 15. There will be a total bar on pilgrims staying back at 'Sannidhanam' (temple premises) even for performing offerings life 'Neyyabhishekam' (Ghee offering).

It will be ensured that only those who were not infected with Covid-19 will be allowed and Covid protocols were strictly followed. It would be either by conducting antigen test at Pamba or any other manner to be suggested by the committee. The chief secretary led committee is expected to give report on modalities soon, said Vasu.

Selection of chief priest ('Melshanti') for the Ayyappa temple will be also conducted when the temple opens for monthly pooja in October.

Though the government and devaswom board earlier decided to allow pilgrims at the temple for monthly pooja and festival from June 14 by following safety measures like no-Covid-19 certificate for devotees from other states, it was later put off as the temple tantri (head priest) Mahesh Mohanaru raised concerns over Covid-19.