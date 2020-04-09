Kerala launches sanitation bus to disinfect cops

Sanitation bus launched in Kerala to disinfect cops on lockdown duty

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 09 2020, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 19:07 ist

Kerala police on Thursday launched sanitation bus to disinfect police personnel who are on duty during the nation-wide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus.

State Police chief Lokanath Behera inaugurated the sanitising vehicle in the capital and said soon it will be expanded to other districts also.

The bus is a mobile sanitising unit to disinfect the police personnel.

"The police officials can enter the bus through the back door and disinfectant will be sprayed after which the officer can come out through the front door," a senior police official told PTI.

The mobile unit will travel to all places where police were deployed and disinfect them as they come into contact with the common people a lot on the road.

