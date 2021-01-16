Sanitation worker gets first Covid-19 vaccine in Telangana

Amid cheers, a woman sanitation worker received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital as the exercise was launched in Telangana on Saturday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender formally launched the vaccination programme at the state-run Gandhi Hospital here.

The woman sanitation worker was administered the shot amid cheers by those present at the Gandhi Hospital after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the occasion of the vaccine roll out concluded.

The vaccination campaign also began simultaneously at various other locations in the state where state ministers and other public representatives were present. Rajender said work was on to administer vaccines at 144 centres in the state on Saturday with 30 people each slated to receive the shot there.

The state government has invited the participation of public representatives from village 'sarpanches' to ministers in the vaccination programme to spread awareness among people about the exercise.