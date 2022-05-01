Sanskrit replaces English oath; Tamil Nadu shunts out Madurai Medical College dean

First-year students of the prestigious Madurai Medical College were made to take the Maharshi Charak Shapath in Sanskrit instead of the conventional Hippocratic Oath in English, triggering a controversy following which the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday transferred the institute’s dean and put him on the “waitlist.”

The incident at the Madurai Medical College on Saturday in the presence of Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy – they objected to the oath in Sanskrit while on the dais – comes amid a massive row on the alleged imposition of Hindi by the Union Government.

At the oath-taking ceremony where the students got their white coats, they were asked to take Maharshi Charak Shapath, part of Sanskrit’s text on Ayurveda instead of the Hippocratic Oath which is in practice in the state for over a century. Officials said this was the first time a medical institute, that too as old as the Madurai Medical College, made a departure from the long-held tradition and asked students to take oath in Sanskrit.

One of the oaths taken by students in Sanskrit says they will treat a woman only in the presence of their male family members. The Hippocratic oath is the earliest expression of medical ethics in the western world and is used widely at ceremonies to induct students into medical institutions.

After the incident triggered a controversy with the language being a sensitive issue in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian transferred A Rathinavel, the institute’s dean, and placed him on the waitlist. While the dean is believed to have blamed the students’ cabinet secretary, an inquiry has been instituted to go into the incident.

“I have attended the oath-taking ceremonies in Tiruvallur, Nilgiris and a few other colleges where students took the Hippocratic Oath in English. That is the practice in Tamil Nadu. Who gave anyone the permission to change this long-held tradition? How can a language which people don’t even know how to pronounce be used by students?” Subramanian asked.

He told DH that the Tamil Nadu government will oppose and defeat the efforts that are being made to “impose” languages like Hindi and Sanskrit. “We have also written to deans of all medical colleges in the state have been asked to stick to the Hippocratic Oath. No deviation is allowed,” Subramanian added.

The Maharshi Charak Shapath is believed to have been added as the National Medical Commission in early April recommended usage of the Sanskrit text during the oath-taking ceremony. However, officials said there was no written communication neither from the NMC nor from the Union Government.

“If there was an order, there was no need for the dean to follow as the state’s policy is very clear. Language is a sensitive issue here,” a senior official said.

Former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss said the Hippocratic Oath teaches medicos to hand out hope to their patients and stresses possessing qualities like affection, honesty, and being merciful. “However, the Indian Ayurveda system says treatment should not be given to people hated by the Emperor or those who hate the Emperor. It also says treatment should not be given to widows. Doctors should not take oath from a text-based on archaic thoughts,” he added.

