Saravana Bhavan owner, P Rajagopal, dies at 72

P Rajagopal, the humble departmental store owner who built a successful chain of restaurants that spread its wings across the globe through his sheer hard work and perseverance, died here on Thursday at the age of 72.

The founder of Hotel Saravana Bhavan, the quintessential South Indian vegetarian restaurant, suffered a heart attack a few days back and has been feeling quite unwell ever since he surrendered before a court on July 9 in a kidnapping-cum-murder case.

Rajagopal, known for his hard work and treating customers as his own family, had a weakness for women that finally did him in. Though he had two wives, the Saravana Bhavan founder wanted to marry Jeevajothi, daughter of his staff, in 2001 despite knowing that she had entered into a wedlock with her boyfriend Prince Santhakumar.

Rajagopal is said to have pursued Jeevajothi out of his interest for her and due to advice by an astrologer that he would achieve much more in life if he takes the woman as his third wife. With all his efforts to convince Jeevajothi failing, the hotelier ordered the murder of Shanthakumar, who was found dead in Kodaikanal in 2001.

Convicted for the murder of Shanthakumar, Rajagopal was sentenced to 13 years in jail by a trial court in Poonamalle. However, the Madras High Court enhanced the sentence to life imprisonment. The appeal by Rajagopal against the verdict was rejected by the Madras High Court in April this year which asked him to surrender by July 7.

Citing health reasons, Rajagopal knocked at the Supreme Court on July 8 seeking time to surrender. After his appeal was rejected, he was taken to the court in an ambulance and was shifted to a government hospital. On Tuesday, he was transferred to a private hospital on the orders of Madras High Court for treatment.

Rajagopal’s rags-to-riches story of building a successful chain of restaurants across the world inspired many and Hotel Saravana Bhavan spread its wings in almost every country where South Indians form a major chunk.

Born in a nondescript village near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, Rajagopal moved to Chennai along with his friend and opened a departmental store named after Lord Murugan. In 1980, he leased a failing restaurant in K K Nagar and renamed it as Hotel Saravana Bhavan. From then, there was no going back for Rajagopal, who built an empire of restaurants.