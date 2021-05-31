Sasikala cannot re-join the party under any circumstances: AIADMK

Tamil Nadu’s principal Opposition party, AIADMK, on Monday, ruled out taking its ousted interim general secretary V K Sasikala back into the party, saying there was “no chance” for such a development.

Party deputy coordinator and MLA K P Munusamy, a known Sasikala opponent, spoke to reporters in Krishnagiri on Monday to “clarify the party’s stand” vis-à-vis the long-time aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

“It is better she (Sasikala) keeps quiet for the sake of Amma’s soul,” he said. His comments come after Sasikala’s renewed attempt to take control of the AIADMK which is still smarting under the defeat suffered in the April 6 assembly elections.

“Under no circumstances, she (Sasikala) should be allowed inside the party. There is no chance for (her reinduction into the AIADMK). The party cadres are clear, and they want to lead the party. They will not be able to come inside the party,” Munusamy added.

He was the first leader in the AIADMK to raise his voice against Sasikala taking over as interim general secretary following Jayalalithaa’s demise in 2016.

His comments come days after Sasikala expressed interest to take a plunge into active politics to “set right” the AIADMK, which is beset with a factional feud between Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam.

In telephonic conversations with her supporters, audio clips of which were leaked to the media, Sasikala is heard telling them that she was saddened with the public spat between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam and that she will “come soon” once the Covid-19 second wave subsides.

Sasikala's outreach came three months after she announced that she was “stepping aside” from politics after she came out of the Parapanna Agrahara prison in Bengaluru.

Sasikala's assertions come at a time the factional feud between OPS and EPS is out in the open yet again. Though they never shared the best of relations, the two leaders were forced to put up a united face in the run-up to the assembly elections.