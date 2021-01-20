Sasikala rushed to hospital after fever, breathing issues

Former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is due to be released from Bengaluru's Parapanna Agrahara prison, has developed breathing problems and has been moved to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru.

"We have received a message that my client Ms V K Sasikala is unwell. She has developed fever and has breathing issues. The information that we received from the prison is that her condition is stable," her counsel N Raja Senthoor Pandian told DH on Wednesday.

Dr Manoj Kumar HV, Dean and Director, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, Bengaluru, told DH, "She was brought here with complaints of breathlessness. Our clinicians are still examining her. We will be able to get a better picture after tests like ECG etc are completed."

Sasikala, 69, surrendered before the jail authorities on February 15, 2017 after the Supreme Court upheld a 2014-trial court order that sentenced four persons, including late J Jayalalithaa, to four years in jail for amassing wealth.

Sasikala's release is crucial as it comes close to Tamil Nadu's pivotal assembly polls.

More details awaited.