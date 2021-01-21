Sasikala's health now stable, says doctor

Former AIADMK leader Sasikala's health condition is now stable and recouping from her diagnosed Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

"When she came in at 6: 30 to 7:00 pm yesterday, she came in with breathlessness and cough and had a low oxygen saturation level, now it is back to normal after management. Her condition is stable. She also had breakfast and walked around," said Dr Maonj H V, Dean of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

Sources in Sasikala’s camp told DH in Chennai that two tests – antigen and RT-PCR – conducted on her to check if she is infected with the novel coronavirus has come negative.

The 69-year-old was shifted to the hospital on Wednesday evening after her blood oxygen dropped to less than normal level. She was brought in an ambulance from the Parappana Agrahara jail and taken inside the hospital in a wheelchair. The former AIADMK “interim” general secretary is set to complete her four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets (DA) case on January 27 morning.