SC allows TN govt to go ahead with employment of MNP workers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to go ahead with its proposal for the reinstatement of 'Makkal Nala Paniyalargal' who was dismissed from service in 2011.

A vacation bench of Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose disposed of a petition filed by rival MNP Sangam Villupuram Mavatta Makkal Nala Paniyalargal Maruvazhvu Sangam seeking to restrain the government from giving effect to Chief Minister's announcement on the floor of assembly to absorb dismissed MNP on an honorarium pay of Rs 7500 on the post of “Employment Guarantee Scheme Work Coordinator”.

The court ordered that it is left open to the MNP workers to take the offers while the rest of them would have a right to agitate their issues with a pending plea before it.

In 1989, the DMK government led by M Karunanidhi launched the 'Makkal Nala Paniyalargal' scheme through the Rural Development Department to employ educated youth in 12,617 village panchayats across the State.

However, in 1991, the AIADMK government that came to power abolished the scheme.

The DMK government restored it in 1997 but the AIADMK annulled it in 2001.

The scheme was resurrected in 2006 but again, the AIADMK government did away with MNPs in 2011. The Madras High Court 2014 ordered to reinstatement of the workers but the AIADMK regime obtained an interim injunction from the Supreme Court.