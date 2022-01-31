'Elevate Justice Bhandari as Madras HC chief justice'

SC Collegium recommends elevation of Justice M N Bhandari as chief justice of Madras HC

In another decision, the Collegium, in its meeting held on January 29, approved the proposal for elevation of seven advocates as judges in the Andhra Pradesh HC

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2022, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 17:55 ist
Justice M N Bhandari. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended for the elevation of Justice M N Bhandari as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Besides, the Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, approved for the elevation of 14 advocates and three judicial officers as judges in three other High Courts.

In a statement, the Collegium said it recommended elevation of Justice Bhandari in its meeting held on December 14, 2021 and January 29, 2022. Justice Bhandari originally hails from the Rajasthan High Court.

In another decision, the Collegium, in its meeting held on January 29, approved the proposal for elevation of seven advocates as judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Those recommended are Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy alias Srinivasa Reddy, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda, Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao, Satti Subba Reddy, Ravi Cheemalapati, and Vaddiboyana Sujatha.

The Collegium also approved the proposal for the elevation of three advocates Maninder Singh Bhatti, Dwarka Dhish Bansal alias D D Bansal, and Milind Ramesh Phadkeas as judges in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. It also approved the elevation of three judicial officers Amar Nath Kesharwani, Prakash Chandra Gupta, and Dinesh Kumar Paliwal as judges in the MP High Court.

In another statement, the Collegium said it has approved the proposal for elevation advocates V Narasingh, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy, and Raman Murahari alias M S Raman as judges in the Orissa High Court.

Check out latest DH videos here

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Madras High Court
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

'Mahaan' teaser review: Vikram is back

'Mahaan' teaser review: Vikram is back

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism

In food world, debate rages about recipe plagiarism

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

 