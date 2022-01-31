SC Collegium recommends elevation of Justice M N Bhandari as chief justice of Madras HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended for the elevation of Justice M N Bhandari as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Besides, the Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, approved for the elevation of 14 advocates and three judicial officers as judges in three other High Courts.

In a statement, the Collegium said it recommended elevation of Justice Bhandari in its meeting held on December 14, 2021 and January 29, 2022. Justice Bhandari originally hails from the Rajasthan High Court.

In another decision, the Collegium, in its meeting held on January 29, approved the proposal for elevation of seven advocates as judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Those recommended are Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy alias Srinivasa Reddy, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda, Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao, Satti Subba Reddy, Ravi Cheemalapati, and Vaddiboyana Sujatha.

The Collegium also approved the proposal for the elevation of three advocates Maninder Singh Bhatti, Dwarka Dhish Bansal alias D D Bansal, and Milind Ramesh Phadkeas as judges in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. It also approved the elevation of three judicial officers Amar Nath Kesharwani, Prakash Chandra Gupta, and Dinesh Kumar Paliwal as judges in the MP High Court.

In another statement, the Collegium said it has approved the proposal for elevation advocates V Narasingh, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy, and Raman Murahari alias M S Raman as judges in the Orissa High Court.

