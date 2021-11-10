SC collegium proposes Madras HC Chief Justice transfer

SC collegium recommends transfer of Madras HC Chief Justice

This is the second time, in the recent past, that a Chief Justice of the Madras High Court is being transferred to Meghalaya

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Nov 10 2021, 00:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 00:06 ist
Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Sanjib Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Sanjib Banerjee, to the Meghalaya High Court. The collegium has also recommended the Union Government to transfer Allahabad High Court Judge Justice Munishwar Nath to the Madras High Court.

The recommendations were made by the collegium on September 16 but were made public only on Tuesday. Justice Banerjee assumed office in January this year. 

This is the second time, in the recent past, that a Chief Justice of the Madras High Court is being transferred to Meghalaya. In 2019, the then Chief Justice V K Tahilramani had resigned in protest against her transfer from the Madras High Court to Meghalaya High Court.  

Justice Bhandari, who hails from Rajasthan, is the senior-most judge of the Allahabad High Court.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Madras High Court
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

India turn to 'Hitman' Rohit for new T20 direction

India turn to 'Hitman' Rohit for new T20 direction

From Squid coin to memes, the 'Wild West' of crypto

From Squid coin to memes, the 'Wild West' of crypto

Climate talks struggle with economic gap among nations

Climate talks struggle with economic gap among nations

COP26 faces familiar roadblocks on carbon market rules

COP26 faces familiar roadblocks on carbon market rules

Song featuring Ustad Khan with Beatles to be out soon

Song featuring Ustad Khan with Beatles to be out soon

The dangers of bathing in Yamuna's toxic foam

The dangers of bathing in Yamuna's toxic foam

Tendulkar among 50 most influential people on Twitter

Tendulkar among 50 most influential people on Twitter

Pushkar's Camel Fair returns after a year

Pushkar's Camel Fair returns after a year

Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam

Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam

Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads

Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads

 