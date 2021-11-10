SC collegium recommends transfer of Madras HC Chief Justice

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Sanjib Banerjee, to the Meghalaya High Court. The collegium has also recommended the Union Government to transfer Allahabad High Court Judge Justice Munishwar Nath to the Madras High Court.

The recommendations were made by the collegium on September 16 but were made public only on Tuesday. Justice Banerjee assumed office in January this year.

This is the second time, in the recent past, that a Chief Justice of the Madras High Court is being transferred to Meghalaya. In 2019, the then Chief Justice V K Tahilramani had resigned in protest against her transfer from the Madras High Court to Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Bhandari, who hails from Rajasthan, is the senior-most judge of the Allahabad High Court.

Check out latest DH videos here