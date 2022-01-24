SC declines Kerala govt's plea for more time for trial against actor Dileep

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea by the Kerala government to extend the time to complete the trial in the rape case wherein Malayalam actor Dileep was accused of being the chief conspirator.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar said such a demand can be made only by the trial judge and the judge can also submit a report before the top court seeking extension if it is felt necessary.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing the Kerala government, sought additional six months' time, as the existing deadline to complete the trial was coming to end on February 16. The bench made it clear that it will not grant the extension, at the instance of the Kerala government.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Dileep, opposed the Kerala government plea and submitted that the state government is trying to delay the trial. He vehemently argued that the time to complete the trial had already been extended several times.

Rohatgi argued that after the examination of 200 witnesses, another man came with a fresh set of allegations when the trial in the matter is about to complete.

The bench said that it would not pass an order at the instance of the state government and disposed of the application.

Rohatgi also accused the state government of conducting a media trial against his client.

Dileep is alleged to have hatched the criminal conspiracy for abduction and the sexual assault of the victim, in a moving vehicle in the outskirts of Cochin city in February 2017.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: