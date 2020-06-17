SC declines to consider plea against SSLC exams in Karnataka

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to consider a plea against the proposed Class 10 SSLC Board examination between June 25 and July 4 in Karnataka, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Krishna Murari and S Ravindra Bhat dismissed the petition filed by Smt Rajshree against the May 27 judgement of the Karnataka High Court that had declined to cancel the examinations.

The court said there was no merit in the petition and the High Court's view was correct.

Karnataka's Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi defended the decision to conduct the examinations. The petitioner, for her part, apprehended high risk to the health and lives of lakhs of minor students.

The plea contended the High Court failed to appreciate that the proposed examinations would not only pose serious health risk to lives of 8.48 lakh minor students but also to 25 to 30 lakh people involved in the entire process.

Allowing the Class X exams to go on during this COVID-19 pandemic, exposing more than 8.48 lakh children to travel to the examination centres and be exposed to large crowds of 500 to 700 persons at each examination centre for more than 10 days, would be a complete denial of the right to health guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, she said.

Despite existent Standard Operating Procedure and guidelines in place, the decision would violate

the right to life and health of minor students, which can be protected

by promoting them based on their internal assessment marks taken by the school, as many other states have done, the petitioner said.

She said the entire examination process would involve the travelling of more than 25-30 lakh people in the State. Many would come from within containment zones and would be forced to use crowded buses and transport facilities to reach the examination centres where not less than 500 people would be present and physical distancing would not be possible, she added.