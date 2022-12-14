SC ex-judge pleads to settle Kerala church unrest amicably, sparks row

The unrest brewing in the Syro-Malabar Catholic church in Kerala has attained a new dimension with Supreme Court former judge Justice Kurian Joseph inviting the wrath of the church leadership for pleading to settle the issues amicably through talks.

Joseph expressed grief as the ongoing tussle over implementing the unified pattern for conducting mass led to clashes in the St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica under the Ernakulam Angamaly archdiocese on November 27.

In a video message addressed to Cardinal Mar George Alencherry and bishops he flayed that mass at church should not be conducted with police protection and urged that the disputes should be settled through talks.

“Is it through police protection that church services are conducted? A judge told me that the ‘Syro-Malabar’ church was becoming ‘Zero Jesus’ church. The present developments are really hurting and I plead to the bishops to settle the issues amicably through talks. It is not proper to maintain that the Pope’s directive should be implemented as such. Even the Vatican had informed that the issues shall be settled through talks at the diocese,” Joseph said.

Joseph’s message had not gone down well with the Syro-Malabar church which issued a statement flaying the former SC judge’s view.

It accused Joseph of favouring the section that was opposed to implementing the unified church service. It asked why the former judge was silent during the violent protest and use of abusive language against the church leadership earlier.

Joseph later clarified that he only suggested that a dialogue needed to be initiated as he was deeply pained by the ongoing development. He did not intend to favour any sections, he clarified.

Sources close to the church told DH that the present row could be part of the internal fight prevailing in the Syro-Malabar church. There was no such dispute in the other Catholic churches over the pattern of mass. The present row could be a sequel to the land grab allegations against Cardinal Mar George Allencherry, said the source.

As per the unified pattern for conducting mass, the priest will have to face the congregation during the introduction and conclusion of the masses and face the altar during the main part of the mass. But a section was opposed to it and wanted to follow the practice of the priests facing the congregation