SC gives 4 weeks to set up Tribunal to address Pennar river dispute

The Union government on Tuesday sought four weeks' time to set up a Tribunal to adjudicate a dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with regard to Pennar river.

When the matter came up for hearing before the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices M R Shah and Manoj Mishra, an advocate representing Jal Shakti Ministry said that the note for setting up the Tribunal was sent to Union Cabinet for approval. Once the Union Cabinet approved it, the Tribunal will be set up.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had given three months time to set up the Tribunal.