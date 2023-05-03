Pennar river row: SC gives 4 weeks to set up Tribunal

SC gives 4 weeks to set up Tribunal to address Pennar river dispute

Earlier, the Supreme Court had given three months time to set up the Tribunal

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 03 2023, 00:01 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 00:01 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Union government on Tuesday sought four weeks' time to set up a Tribunal to adjudicate a dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with regard to Pennar river. 

When the matter came up for hearing before the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices  M R Shah and  Manoj Mishra, an advocate representing Jal Shakti Ministry said that the note for setting up the Tribunal was sent to Union Cabinet for approval. Once the Union Cabinet approved it, the Tribunal will be set up. 

Also Read | 'Will disrupt equilibrium': SC quashes plea by workers union on payment on liquidation
 

Earlier, the Supreme Court had given three months time to set up the Tribunal. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Pennar
Tamil Nadu
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

'Hungry' art student devours banana artwork worth $120K

'Hungry' art student devours banana artwork worth $120K

India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side

India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side

 