SC judge U U Lalit recuses himself from hearing pleas against Andhra Pradesh CM

Supreme Court Justice U U Lalit on Monday recused from hearing a batch of petitions seeking contempt action against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, on the grounds that he had earlier represented the politician as a lawyer.

As soon as the matter came up for consideration, Justice Lalit, heading a three-judge bench opted out of the case citing the reason that he had appeared for Reddy.

The matter is now likely to be put before a separate bench.

Reddy is accused of misusing his office by making public his October 6 letter to the CJI on October 10, alleging top court and HC judges of unfair dealing with cases concerning the state.

The petitions were filed by advocate G S Mani and others, NGO Anti-Corruption Council and advocate Sunil Kumar Singh for initiating contempt action against Reddy.

The petitioner Mani and advocate Pradeep Kumar Yadav sought an internal inquiry and order for removal of Reddy as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for misusing his power and position for "making a false, vague, political and scandalised remarks and allegations openly in the public and media against the senior most sitting judge of this court".

Advocate Singh sought a direction against Reddy not to make "frivolous and unsubstantiated allegations against the institution of judiciary and judges". He claimed Reddy committed contempt of court by levelling allegations as a prohibitory order was passed by the Andhra Pradesh HC on September 15 in this regard.

Separately, on a request made by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, Attorney General K K Venugopal had on November 2 declined a consent for contempt proceedings against Reddy. He said it would not be appropriate for him to deal with the matter as the CJI was seized of the matter, though he agreed that the timing of the letter was "suspect" and conduct was "contumacious". He, however, said Upadhyay may seek contempt action against Reddy, himself over two dozen criminal cases, in his pending plea for expediting trial against MPs and MLAs.

Earlier, lawyers bodies of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court and others condemned the decision by Reddy to make public the letter, containing allegations against the judges of high court and the top court.

In a resolution, the Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association noted with "deep anguish" the contents of the letter concerning Justice N V Ramana, next in line to be the Chief Justice of India.