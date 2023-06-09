SC modifies HC's order; asks MP's son to surrender in Delhi liquor policy scam case

The Supreme Court on Friday modified the Delhi High Court's June 7 order granting 15-day interim bail granted to Raghav Magunta, son of YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu in the Delhi liquor scam case by telling him to surrender on June 12, 2023.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal passed the order, cutting short the period of interim bail.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate which claimed "this is a case of fraud".

Senior advocates Amit Desai and Siddharth Dave, appearing for Mungta, defended the High Court's contending there was no one in the family to look after the maternal grandmother admitted to Apollo hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore. The bail was granted on humanitarian grounds, they said.

"Having considered the respective submissions, and also, on going through the medical documents of the ailing lady, the purpose for which the respondent has been released on bail, could be served, if he is asked to surrender on June 12, 2023. We accordingly modify the impugned order," the bench said.

In his submission, Raju contended that the accused claimed before High Court that it was paternal grandmother, who was in the ICU for a long period but it turned out that she is maternal grandmother, who just fell down and there was nothing serious.

"They are all scamsters, there is a history of tampering. Sufficient time has been given, he has seen his grandmother, now he can come back. These are all tricks, he has not got regular bail, that is why he applied for interim bail on these grounds. Earlier, he sought bail saying his wife is sick, medical report was sought, then he withdrew it," he said.

Referring to the case of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain he said nowadays everyone is falling in the bathroom and filing for an interim bail, all this is just a ploy to get out of jail.

ED had arrested him in February 2023 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.