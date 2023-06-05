SC notice to Hyderabad-based chit fund company on AP's plea for transfer 

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to examine a petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government seeking transfers of a batch of writ petitions filed by Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited and others which challenged criminal and other investigation started against it.

The state government, locked in legal battle with the company connected with Hyderabad-based media baron Ramoji Rao, sought transfer of the matters from Telangana to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal issued notice to the chit fund company and fixed the plea for hearing on July 18.

Senior advocate Harish Salve for the company opposed the plea. He contended this kind of politics should be avoided.

He said the Telangana High Court dealt the issues and instead of filing an appeal, the state government sought transfer of the matter.

The counsel said the high court already has fixed the matter for June 26.

In its plea, the state government said FIRs were registered by the State authorities before the Andhra Pradesh CID Police Station in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, against MCFPL for offences committed in the State of Andhra Pradesh under the Chit Fund Act, the Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act, 1999 and IPC.

It contended all those offences were committed within the State of Andhra Pradesh, and investigated by the state police.

However, the Telangana High Court, shockingly, not only entertained writ petitions by the company, it also passed interim orders restraining the state authorities from taking any coercive steps against MCFPL, its management, employees or affiliates, its plea stated.