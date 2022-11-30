SC order in Vivekananda murder case a slap in Jagan's face, Chandrababu says

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday gave a call to the state's people to 'Quit Jagan, Save AP'.

Terming Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy “a big liar” the TDP chief said that the Supreme Court order transferring the trial in his uncle and former MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case from Kadapa to a special CBI court in Hyderabad is “a slap in his face”.

Addressing a rally in Eluru district as part of the TDP's 'Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki' (What is this ill-fate for our State) campaign, Naidu said that the 2024 elections would be the last chance “not for him but for Andhra Pradesh development if the public does not vote wisely”.

Naidu said that the public was attracted by Jagan's “give me one chance” appeal in 2019 but “are now suffering”. “Power and position are not new to me. But you will have to pay a very heavy price and the state will suffer (if YSRCP is elected again).”

The Opposition leader said that Jagan has no right to continue in power while demanding a reply from him on the apex court's order on Tuesday. "If Jagan fails to respond on this matter, he should resign as the chief minister forthwith."

"Jagan initially accused me in the murder of his paternal uncle Vivekananda Reddy. After becoming the chief minister, he approached the courts saying that there is no need for a CBI probe into the case. Jagan even created a lot of trouble for Vivekananda's daughter Suneetha Reddy, and also created several obstacles for the CBI in its probe of the case," Naidu observed.

In March 2019, ahead of the general and AP state elections, Vivekananda, brother of late CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found brutally murdered in his Pulivendula house under mysterious circumstances.

Pulivendula in Kadapa is the YSR family bastion.

In March 2020, the Andhra Pradesh High Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, based on a petition of Dr Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of Vivekananda and cousin of Jagan.

The motive of the murder and the culprits is still not established.