SC orders impartial inquiry into Hyderabad encounter

The Supreme Court on Thursday set up an Inquiry Commission headed by former apex court judge Justice V S Sirpurkar to look into circumstances leading to killings of four persons in police encounter in Hyderabad on December 6. All the deceased were accused of rape and murder of a veterinary doctor.

The court ordered that inquiry would be over in six-months time. Former Bombay High Court judge Rekha Baldota and former CBI chief Karthikeyan would be the members of the Commission.

Taking up three PILs questioning the authenticity of the police encounter, a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde said, "We are of the considered view that there should be some inquiry. Let there be an impartial inquiry."

The court rejected a contention by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Telangana government, that an SIT headed by a senior police officer has already been ordered into incident where four accused were killed by the Hyderabad police after they allegedly attempted to snatch their firearms and attacked the police during the recreation of the crime scene.

The court was not impressed after the counsel said an FIR of attempt of murder has been lodged against the four accused. "Even if the SIT concludes its investigation, the accused who are dead can't be prosecuted. We do not see how possibility of such a trial (against the deceased) can uncover the truth relating to the incident in which police are said to have caused fake encounter," the bench, also comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna said.

"This trial is of no consequence. It is a matter of credibility. We don't think your trial for non-existing dead accused will take you anywhere," the bench said.

During the hearing, Rohatgi submitted that the NHRC and Telangana High Court were also examining the matter. On this, the court directed no other authority should now look into the matter.

The court also decided to seek responses from media houses to pass its order for restraining the press from publishing reports related to the proceedings of the Inquiry Commission.

"Prima facie, we are not inclined to gag, we did it in Ayodhya," the bench asked.

The court passed its order on PILs filed by advocates G S Mani, M L Sharma and Mukesh Kumar Sharma for an independent probe into the encounter.