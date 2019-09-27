SC orders Rs 25 lakh compensation for Kochi flat owners

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Kerala government to pay Rs 25 lakh each to about 350 flat owners in Maradu municipality in Kochi as interim compensation, saying we don't want them to be left in dire straits as this is no compassion but their right.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat directed the Chief Secretary to act for demolishing the construction, raised in Coastal Regulation Zone, by February 9, 2020 as per the affidavit.

The top court also agreed to a suggestion made by senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the state government for setting up a committee headed by a retired judge to supervise the demolition work and affixing the amount of compensation to the flat-owners.

Salve said that amount to be paid to the flat-owners would be recoverable from the builder.

The court also rejected a plea by the counsel to leave the construction after evacuating the residents. “I don't know if it was environmentally-viable to bring it down. Are we compounding the problem by demolition,” he asked.

“Our primary concern is illegal constructions in CRZ, and the natural disasters that follow. If you don't do it, we will ask somebody else to do it your cost. What is your proposal,” the bench asked in response.

To this, Salve, “It will take 120 days. Water and electricity have been disconnected.” By October 7, successful bidder would be finalised for carrying out demolition, he said.

Following this, the bench asked him as to what about compensation to the flat-owners. “You must pay something. They must have a shelter. The government was hand in glove with builders. You pay the money, you have to fix liability as well. How much can you pay them?

Salve said an interim compensation, Rs 25 lakh can be paid to each flat owners and the committee will further quantify the amount.

During the hearing, the court was told that the market value of the 2300-square feet flat was Rs one crore and while the real cost was Rs 39 lakh.