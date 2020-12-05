SC pulls up Telangana govt for 'insensitivity' towards case of BHEL officer's suicide due to sexual harassment

The Supreme Court has pulled up the Telangana government for showing "insensitivity" towards a plea by the mother of a woman finance officer who ended her life allegedly due to repeated sexual harassment at her workplace at BHEL's Hyderabad office.

The top court had earlier asked the state police to consider allegations made by the woman and take the probe to its logical conclusion by filing the final report.

On Friday, as the Telangana government counsel sought four weeks adjournment, a bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar said, "We deprecate the request."

It directed the Home Secretary to personally look into the matter and issue necessary directions to ensure compliance of its direction.

"To avoid embarrassment to the state, we refrain from recording the reasons mentioned across the Bar for adjournment. The reasons stated indicated insensitivity with which the investigation is progressing in this case. We say no more at this stage," the bench, also comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat said.

The court posted the matter for consideration in the week commencing December 14.

Advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava, appearing for the petitioner-woman, had earlier said her daughter was a bright, young and intelligent finance professional, having other qualifications.

She had joined BHEL in 2009, at a young age of 23 years and served BHEL till her last breath i.e. till October 17, 2019.

"The suicide note of the deceased and her last telephonic conversation with her sister, categorically established that her own supervisor and office colleagues subjected her to extreme level of sexual, physical and mental harassment and attempted to rape her, due to which she was forced to commit suicide," the petition claimed.

The Telangana police, however, had illegally given clean chit to the accused persons, in their latest report of June 02, 2020, filed before the National Commission of Women (NCW), the petition claimed and sought a CBI enquiry into the entire case to unravel the truth.